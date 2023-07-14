Steps to improve economic output of SMEs identified

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has conducted an extensive study titled “Enhancing Economic Efficiency of SMEs in Pakistan,” which identifies barriers to competition and provides recommendations for improving the economic efficiency of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The study is based on data from 50 financial institutions (FIs), 18 focused group discussions, and 362 SMEs across 11 cities. Additionally, a seminar conducted by CCP on women entrepreneurs was included in the study.

The study recommends a review of the definition of SMEs in comparison to other regional countries. The current National SME Policy, 2021, excludes microenterprises, which overlooks an important segment of the policy focus. Moreover, startups are addressed in the policy, but their unique characteristics warrant separate treatment in line with international best practices. A comparison of definitions across the Companies Act, SME Policy, and Income Tax Ordinance reveals varying thresholds for revenue, innovation, and age, indicating the need for rationalisation. Additionally, it emphasises the establishment of a clear and transparent legal framework for startups to define the rights and obligations of all stakeholders operating within the startup ecosystem.

The study highlights that access to finance is a significant barrier to SME growth. Despite policy measures to increase financing to 17%, the SME sector in Pakistan only receives 6-7% of private sector financing. In comparison, SMEs in Bangladesh receive 25% financing, and in India, it’s 18%. Data from financial institutions reveals that medium enterprises receive over 80% of the financing, and during 2018-2020, only two FIs achieved the SME lending targets set by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The study also identifies issues with the SME definition based on annual turnover criteria. The lack of differentiation between small enterprises (SEs) and microenterprises (MEs) annual turnover, along with the wide benchmark for medium enterprises (MEs), creates challenges. These thresholds can hinder SMEs access to finance. To enhance access to finance, it is recommended to rationalise the SME definition by considering annual turnovers more effectively.

In response to CCP’s questionnaire, it was concluded that 93% of SMEs found it cumbersome to avail of financing facilities from banks, and 80% had not availed of bank financing. To address this, it is recommended that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) may consider allocating separate SE and ME lending targets for financial institutions (FIs), setting sector-specific targets, establishing separate financing facilities for poor districts, and introducing standardised pricing of insurance and evaluation reports. Public sector commercial banks should be encouraged to take the lead in SME financing, and top-tier banks may be given mandatory credit targets to increase lending to small enterprises (SEs). Additionally, a framework needs to be developed by the SBP for greater engagement of small chambers of commerce.

The study highlights the need to enhance the funds available under various SBP credit guarantee schemes for micro and SMEs. Non-bank financial institutions, leasing companies, crowdfunding, and equity financing can play an important role in providing credit to startups and SMEs. An improvement in the regulatory environment for these alternate financing channels is required.

The study points out that there are at least 12 different categories of general regulatory layers applicable to all firms doing business in Pakistan. In the manufacturing sector alone, a total of 50 laws and numerous secondary regulations are enforced by over 40 national and subnational agencies and departments. To simplify the system of licencing and registration, it is proposed to develop one-stop portals for issuing licences, permits, and registrations for SMEs. Additionally, a critical review of regulatory duties in various sectors is necessary, as they make imported raw materials expensive for downstream businesses.

Pakistan’s business environment is burdened by a complex and non-conducive tax structure. The study data reveals that SMEs find it difficult to comply with the existing tax system. Withholding tax deductions from registered SMEs is a challenge due to the existence of a large informal/unregistered SME sector. It is recommended that the tax structure be based on fairness, efficiency, convenience, and certainty.

The study emphasises the need to safeguard the interests of SMEs in existing special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial parks. It is recommended to engage small chambers on the board of SEZs and ensure that land is made available to SMEs at affordable rates. Enacting an MSME Act is proposed to provide clarity in enforcing rights within a framework, taking inspiration from the MSME sector in international jurisdictions.

The study data depicts that SMEs lack the requisite skills and training to efficiently conduct their businesses. To address this, it is recommended that federal/provincial authorities invest greater funds in technical and vocational education and training institutions, with a focus on the latest learning output, systems, and use of technology. Non-operational training institutes should also be fast-tracked. Moreover, higher education institutions and business incubation centres should be utilised and prioritised.

The study points out that women’s participation in the labour force in Pakistan is only 24.6%, despite constituting almost 50% of the population. The country has only 1% female entrepreneurs compared to 21% male entrepreneurs. Women-owned SMEs received only 3.2% of the total SME lending in 2022, according to SBP data. To address this gender disparity, it is recommended to have women’s departments and women-led SMEs in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to propose concrete measures in policy and legislation for women’s inclusion. Enhanced financial inclusion can be achieved by requiring financial institutions (FIs) to maintain a certain percentage of financing for women entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the maximum limit of SBP’s refinance and credit guarantee scheme for women entrepreneurs should be enhanced.

Pakistan lacks a key financial institution specialising in SME financing and a dedicated SME banking network.

There is also a lack of trained banking staff to deal with SMEs. To promote the growth of the sector, it is proposed to create dedicated SME desks across the banking network to educate, guide, and facilitate SMEs. Capacity building for banking staff dealing with SMEs is also recommended.