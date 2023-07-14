Drug dealer commits suicide in police custody

LAHORE: A man in the custody of Ravi Road police Thursday committed suicide by jumping off the roof after being fed up with the alleged police torture. The deceased identified as Ahmed of Barkat Town Shahdara was a drug dealer. He was arrested and 500 grams of ice and 500 grams of hashish were recovered from his possession. Ahmed got fed up with the police's alleged torture during the course of interrogation. He managed to dodge the cops, went to the roof and jumped off the building while trying to escape. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Youth commits suicide: A 17-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Harbanspura area on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Rehman. Edhi Ambulance shifted the dead body to the mortuary.