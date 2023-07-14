ICC to hand out equal prize money in men’s and women’s cricket

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that it will distribute equal prize money to men´s and women´s teams from now on at its events.
In a statement, the governing body said teams at events such as the T20 and one-day international World Cups will receive equal prize money for both their finishing position in the tournament and winning a match at those events. "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport," said ICC chair Greg Barclay.
"I am delighted that men´s and women´s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally." Prize money at the last men´s 50-over World Cup in 2019 totalled $10 million, nearly three times the $3.5 million on offer at the 2022 women´s World Cup. The $152 million in prize money and player participation fees on offer at the upcoming women´s football World Cup is still a fraction of the $440 million handed out to national associations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
