Medvedev wary of ‘one brutal shot’ from Alcaraz

LONDON: Daniil Medvedev admits he is wary of Carlos Alcaraz´s "one brutal shot" which could kill off his hopes of upsetting the world´s top player in their Wimbledon semi-final.

Medvedev battled back to defeat unseeded Christopher Eubanks in five sets and reach the last four at the All England Club for the first time on Wednesday. He will face the top seed and reigning US Open champion Alcaraz with a healthy respect for the Spaniard´s raw power.

"If you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble," said Medvedev. "There are big chances you´re going to get a winner with, let´s say, Novak or Rafa (Nadal) -- you kind of feel like you can have a chance to get to this shot.

"But with Carlos, you´re not going to get this one. One shot sometimes is brutal." Medvedev defeated Alcaraz at Wimbledon for the loss of just seven games in the second round in 2021, when the Spaniard was still 18.

The Russian also has the experience of having beaten Novak Djokovic at a Slam, when he came out comfortably on top in the 2021 US Open final. Medvedev hopes his greater experience will prove crucial on Friday.

"I have played a lot of great players in my career. I managed to win many times. So I´m going to try to do my best. If I show my best, I´ll have my chances," he insisted. Eubanks, who had shocked fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, was attempting to become just the third man to reach the semi-finals on debut.

"After the first set, I didn´t want to go five sets but when I lost the third, I was happy to go five," said Medvedev, who fired 28 aces. "There were moments in the match when I was losing the game so to say and he was playing well.

"I started to sink and make mistakes but after the third set I started to build something. I had more opportunities in the fourth set and after the tiebreak I played amazing." Eubanks, the breakout performer of this year´s tournament, had never previously got past the second round of a Slam before this year´s Wimbledon.

However, he leaves having hit an event-leading 102 aces and a tournament record 321 winners. His all-action game thrilled the All England Club crowds, although it left him nursing 26 double faults and 218 unforced errors over five rounds.

Eubanks said he will not change his approach or style, which will lift him to the cusp of the top 30 next week. "I think it tells me that when I´m having fun and I´m playing carefree, I´m a pretty good tennis player," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz insisted his father was just "a huge fan of tennis" after he reportedly filmed Novak Djokovic in a training session at Wimbledon.

Spanish top seed Alcaraz, who beat Denmark´s Holger Rune in his quarter-final on Wednesday, admitted "probably it is true" when asked about the issue in his post-match press conference.

"My father is a huge fan of tennis," he said after his impressive 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-4 victory on Centre Court. "He doesn´t only watch my matches. I think he gets into the club at 11:00 am, gets out at 10:00 pm, watching matches, watching practice from everyone.

"Being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he´s filmed the sessions." US Open champion Alcaraz, who is through to his first Wimbledon semi-final, remains on track for a potential title showdown with defending champion Djokovic on Sunday.

But he denied any filming would give him a competitive advantage. "I don´t think so," he said. "I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it´s not an advantage for me."

Alcaraz admitted it had been tough to face his friend and fellow 20-year-old Rune. "It´s not easy to play against someone that I´ve played so many times," he said. "When we were younger, we grew up together, same age. For me is not really easy to play against." The world number one said he was looking forward to his last-four clash against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.