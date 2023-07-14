Pakistan invited to compete at CIS Games in Belarus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been officially invited to participate in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)/Non-CIS Countries Games to be held in Belarus from August 4 to 14.

The official invitation was extended to Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari by Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan H.E Andrei Metelitsa who called on the federal minister Thursday at his office.

Federal Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib Khoso were also present in the meeting. Pakistan will field a 20-member contingent in the Games with Karate, swimming, boxing and wrestling getting two spots each. Team officials, coaches and contingent officials will make it to 20-member contingent.

The CIS Games, renowned for their celebration of sportsmanship and solidarity, have evolved into a prominent platform for athletes from participating countries to showcase their skills and nurture-friendly competition.

The federal minister conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the ambassador for the official invitation to participate in the prestigious CIS Games.

Recognizing the importance of such events in promoting goodwill and offering Pakistani athletes an international platform, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fostering sportsmanship and cultivating talent. He also expressed his dedication for developing robust sports infrastructure to support the aspirations of Pakistani athletes.

The minister also exchanged key information about Pakistan’s famous sports and its structure at various levels. He also told the ambassador that a 20-member team from Pakistan will participate in boxing, swimming, karate and wrestling at the 2nd edition of CIS Games in Belarus.

The discussion extended beyond the CIS Games, encompassing broader avenues of cooperation. They both exchanged their desires to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sports including football, hockey, wrestling, and tennis.

The focus was on fostering knowledge sharing, organizing coaching programs, and facilitating exchange programs to enhance the technical capabilities of athletes and coaches from both countries.