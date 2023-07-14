Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach final

LONDON: Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic became the first unseeded player in 60 years to reach the Wimbledon women´s final on Thursday, crushing the title dreams of Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina.

World number 42 Vondrousova came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or last year´s runner-up Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday.

Should Australian Open champion Sabalenka make it through, she will replace Iga Swiatek as new world number one. However, she will also cause some potentially awkward optics if she wins the title as she would receive the trophy from Princess Catherine, the wife of the heir to the British throne.

Twelve months ago, Sabalenka and all Belarusian and Russian players were banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key ally of Moscow.

Left-hander Vondrousova will be playing in her second Grand Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open. On Thursday, the 24-year-old was rewarded for her attacking approach, breaking serve six times and unleashing 22 winners to Svitolina´s nine.

"I cannot believe it. I am very happy that I made the final. Elina is such a fighter and a great person," said the Czech. "I was crazy nervous. I was leading 4-0 in the second set and she fought back."

Reaching the final comes after a miserable time for the Czech -- she underwent a second surgery on her wrist last year, which ruled her out for most of 2022.

"I didn´t play for six months last year and you never know if you can be at that level again," she said. "I´m so happy to be back out here." World number 76 Svitolina, who only returned to the sport from maternity leave in April, dropped serve three times in the opening set.

She managed to retrieve the first to level at 3-3 but the Czech broke again in the seventh and ninth games to edge ahead in the tie. An error-plagued Svitolina quickly fell 4-0 down in the second set.