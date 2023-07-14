Pakistan A to play against Nepal today in Emerging Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will play their first match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup against Nepal at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Sri Lanka on Friday (today).

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups for the 50-over tournament. Group A consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman A, and Sri Lanka A, while Group B has Pakistan Shaheens, India A, Nepal, and UAE A.

After facing Nepal, the Mohammad Haris-led Shaheens will compete against UAE A on July 17 at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium. Their final group match will be against India A on July 19 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled for July 21, with the final taking place on July 23.

Squad: Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat)

Player support personnel: Shahid Aslam (manager), Mohammad Masroor (head coach), Hanif Malik (batting/fielding coach), Umar Rashid (bowling coach) and Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist) .