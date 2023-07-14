Pak kabaddi players ‘getting quality training’ in Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan kabaddi coach Badshah Gul on Thursday said that his charges are receiving quality training in Iran which will help them a lot in the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

“We arrived in Gorgan, the capital city of Golestan province, on July 9 and have been engaged in a joint training with Iran’s national team which won gold in the last Asian Games in Indonesia,” Badshah Gul told ‘The News’ in an exclusive chat from Gorgan.

“We will continue training until July 22. Both teams are benefiting from the joint training ahead of a major event. We learn from them and they learn from us and I think it will yield solid results,” Gul said.

“We do our workout for three hours in the morning session and three hours in the evening session. Iran also has a new team as it has only five of those boys who won gold in the last Asian Games. Pakistan also has a new team. I am very much hopeful that we will be able to build a strong side ahead of the quadrennial event,” Gul said.

Pakistan team is staying at a hotel in scenic Ziarat and the weather there is also ideal for training. The Green-shirts take forty minutes from hotel in reaching Azadi Sports Complex where Iran’s national camp is in operation.

Pakistan team also uses top facilities including gym and swimming pool and Gul believes that his unit will come into top shape. “Yes I am confident the sessions here will bring our players in top shape. Iran’s trainer and physiotherapist are also attached with us and it’s also helping the boys,” Gul said.

“We have never returned empty-handed from Asian Games and this time we will try our level best to do well at the major stage,” Gul said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told this correspondent that they will try to send the team to China a week before the kabaddi event in the Asian Games.

“The Kabaddi event will start from October 2 and every effort will be made to send the team at least a week before the event. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will back our plan,” Sarwar said.

He said that the camp in Iran will make a difference. “It will leave a good impact on the team,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain. As many as 22 players are on Iran’s tour and final 12-member team for the continental event will be announced later.