CITY PULSE

Malika-e-Tabassum

The Arts Council of Pakistan is hosting ‘Malika-e-Tabassum’, a one-hour stand-up comedy performance by veteran artiste Bushra Ansari. The show has been directed by Dawar Mehmood and starts at 8pm. It will run until July 15. Call 03333186299 for more information.

State of Despair

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hadia Moiz, Hussain Jamil, Irfan Abdullah, Maisam Hussain, Marium Agha, Naira Sharjeal, Noman Siddiqui, Sameen Agha, Sheema Khan and Sumbul Sultana. Titled ‘State of Despair’, the show will run at the gallery until July 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until July 25. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Kind of Nature

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery until July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.