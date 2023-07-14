Shia scholars call on IGP to discuss Muharram security

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday held a meeting with Shia scholars to discuss security matters related to the coming month of Muharram.

He directed his subordinates to ensure peace during Muharram through individual and collective efforts and take initiatives for promoting inter-religious harmony. Officials said a delegation of Shia scholars from Karachi called on the Sindh police chief at the Central Police Office and discussed with him the contingency plan to be prepared on the occasion of Ashura and later Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and presented more necessary suggestions and recommendations on their behalf.

The delegation members expressed their satisfaction at the preparation of a foolproof contingency plan and overall security measures adopted by the police from 1st till 10th Muharram and assured of their full cooperation with the police.

The delegation also apprised the Sindh IGP about problems being faced by processions on the roads affected by development works. The Shia scholars said they would promote the atmosphere of mutual love and religious harmony through individual and collective efforts in accordance with the spirit of Muharram.

IGP Memon directed the range DIGs and district SSPs of Karachi to make the security of all processions, congregations and other gatherings foolproof on the occasion during Muharram 1 till Ashura.

He said the suggestions presented by Shia scholars should also be included in the Muharram contingency plan. Besides, he said, the restrictions on banned organisations would continue. The police chief directed Security and Emergency Response DIG Maqsood Ahmed to make the overall security measures of eminent personalities and religious leaders extraordinary.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, he called for following the teachings of patience and sacrifice given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to the Muslim Ummah. “We have to promote patience and tolerance at the individual and collective level,” he said, adding that this would result in real peace and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation prayed for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Karachi Traffic Police Ahmed Nawaz Cheema presided over a meeting regarding security arrangements for procession routes during Muharram. The meeting was attended by district SSPs of traffic, DSP security and operations, DSP admin, organisers of the Fiqh Jafaria Shabbar Raza Majlis and others. It reviewed in detail the security issues related to Muharram. The traffic DIG said the routes of the main processions should be reviewed in detail, and vehicles parked around the routes should be lifted immediately.