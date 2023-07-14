CM told to decide plea for licence to manufacture small arms

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the province’s chief minister to decide in accordance with the law through a speaking order (reasoned order) the application of an arms manufacturer seeking a licence to manufacture small arms.

The direction came on a petition of a private company engaged in the business as an arms dealer seeking a licence to establish a facility for manufacturing small arms and small arms ammunition in the province.

The petitioner’s counsel Mohsin Shahwani said the petitioner has been operating under a licence granted in terms of the Sindh Arms Act and the Sindh Arms Rules, adding that the CM has been requested to grant permission for setting up a plant to manufacture small arms and small arms ammunition.

The counsel said the CM had earlier endorsed the application by saying that permission might be granted as per policy, but the desired licence remained unissued despite repeated requests and reminders.

He said that instead of issuing a licence, the provincial government referred the matter to the cabinet, despite the fact that the highest authority within the contemplation of the Act and the Rules is the CM, with no role of his advisory group.

The counsel said that the impugned summary to engage the cabinet was a mala fide step designed to delay and frustrate the implementation of the matter that has already been approved by the competent authority.

The additional advocate general said that the CM’s handwritten endorsement on the petitioner’s letter did not constitute a definitive and final permission per se, but was merely a directive to the home department to process the application in accordance with the policy after properly assessing the petitioner’s credentials and the viability of his proposal from all the relevant standpoints.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, an SHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed said that in the light of the Sindh Arms Rules, the court is not convinced that any further policy is required to be formulated by the cabinet.

The bench said that the highest authority for the purpose of granting any category of licence as per Rule 3.1 is apparently the CM, and the present subject is not one of prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition, otherwise falling under Section 6 of the Arms Act.

The court disposed of the petition with the direction that the case/application of the petitioner for granting a small arms manufacturing licence be decided by the CM through a speaking order in accordance with the Act and Rules within a period of 30 days.