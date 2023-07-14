JI announces protest against power and water crises in city

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that the party will hold a large protest in the first week of August against power outages and water crisis in the city during extreme weather conditions as well as what the party claims the unconstitutional mayor imposed on the city by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Thursday. He was accompanied by JI leaders Usama Razi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Zahid Askari and others.

He maintained that the PPP had increased the miseries of the people of Karachi manifold. He alleged that the PPP and other political parties had been patronising the K-Electric (KE) despite the fact that it had made the lives of Karachiites miserable.

He said the JI has raised a very clear demand to nationalise the KE and conduct a forensic audit of its accounts. The JI leader also lambasted the PPP government in Sindh over prolonged water crisis in the metropolis. He remarked that unfortunately not a single drop of water had been increased in the quota for the city, despite the extraordinary increase in its population.

He said that a fat amount of corruption money was active behind the water crisis in the city that was inhabited by 30 million individuals. He highlighted a confession by a top bureaucrat who had said that the 84-inch water supply line from Dhabeji had been punctured illegally at 1,300 points. There were over 200 illegal hydrants operating in the city, Rehman said.