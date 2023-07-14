CM asks Hyderabad mayor to conduct survey of sewerage lines in city

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting on Thursday with the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and chairmen and vice chairmen of towns of the Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar districts urged them to work hard for resolving the issues of the people of their respective areas so that they could feel the difference after the local government elections.

“I have started meetings with the newly elected local government representatives so that their problems could be discussed while I also give direction to them for developments of their cities and towns,” the CM said. “We have to give ownership to our cities and towns for their genuine uplift,” he added.

Shah said the major issues of the cities and towns of Sindh included water, sanitation, cleanliness and encroachments while the issues of the local bodies were ghost employees, double drawing of salaries by certain employees and pension payments.

“You have now taken over your positions and you have to improve the efficiency of your towns and establish good governance so that the purpose of forming the third tier of government could be achieved,” he said.

The CM remarked that the local bodies were passing through a transition phase during which arrangement of offices, distribution of resources and posting of employees would take place. “But, during the transition phase, all the local bodies are functional and you [chairmen and vice chairmen] have to work for the people,” he said.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro discussed the issues of sewerage lines and water pumping machines in the city. The CM asked him to conduct a proper survey of the old sewerage lines so that they could be replaced.

Regarding the performance of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the CM said the mayor had to make it an efficient body. The elected local government representatives from Thatta and Sujawal proposed to the CM to hand over the task of lifting garbage and cleanliness work of their towns to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

To this, Shah directed the local government secretary to send a proposal for extending the services of the SSWMB to Thatta and Sujawal for his approval. The CM also directed the local government department to arrange offices for the chairmen and vice-chairmen wherever they were required. The local government representatives thanked the CM for holding a meeting with them.