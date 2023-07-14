AVLC DSP detained, three cops on the run over citizen’s killing

A police officer has been detained and three cops are yet to be taken into custody in connection with the murder of a newly-married man in the Manghopir area, who had returned to Karachi recently after living abroad for 16 years.

DSP Qamar, who is the District Central incharge of the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and has an additional charge of District West, has been detained, while a key suspect, ASI Mukhtiar Pathan, and two other cops are yet to be arrested.

The initialinvestigation shows that a police party, headed by DSP Qamar, opened fire at Hashim Magsi and his friend for not stopping their motorcycle at an unauthorised picket in Manghopir while they were returning home after visiting a shrine. Magsi died and his friend Shahzad was injured in the shooting.

ASI Mukhtiar Pathan is alleged to be the key suspect and has been on the run along with two other cops since the incident occurred. The weapons used in the murder, including a machinegun, have been seized and a police mobile impounded.