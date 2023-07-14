Israel launched Imran in Pakistan, alleges Sharjeel

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan was imposed on the country like “Bal Thakeray” and had a fascist thinking.

“The PTI has fascist thinking and attacks national institutions and national properties,” he said while addressing a press conference along with provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki at the Sindh House here.

Memon said Israel had openly come in support of the PTI and now everyone should now realise the PTI-Israeli nexus. “The PTI got funding from India and Israel. Israel launched Imran in Pakistan,” he alleged.

He said the PTI had come out as a fascist party, the PTI leadership was constantly harming the country, everyone had to come forward to save the country.

The provincial minister said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the prime minister in the future with the support of the people.

He said that at present the government was completing the democratic period and the PPP believed that the elections would be held within the framework of the constitution. “The people of Pakistan will give a chance to the PPP and in the future Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the prime minister,” he said.

Memon further said the people of Pakistan had seen the performance of all the parties, and the PPP was not only claiming to solve the problems of the people, but it was also solving them.

He said the leadership of the PPP started the nuclear programme of the country, gave missile technology and the constitution to the country, and party leaders had sacrificed their lives for the constitution and democracy.

“The people are treated for free, and people from all over Pakistan come to Sindh for treatment,” he said, adding that a group tried to sell health cards, but free treatment was available in Sindh without a health card, while treatment for heart diseases, liver transplant and other diseases was also free.

He said that after coming to power, we will build such hospitals across the country. Memon said pink buses had been run in Karachi and Hyderabad and we want pink buses to be run for women across the country.

Memon said the PTI made claims of building five million houses but no one got a single house while the PPP was building houses for 2.1 million people for flood-effected people, and the World Bank was cooperating with us in this.

He said each family was being given Rs300,000, and this work was being done in a clean and transparent manner, while the construction of houses had also started. He said some parties had pushed the country into the fire of hatred, and they said there were challenges in Karachi.

He said our leader (ZA Bhutto) has been judicially murdered, but we have never spoken against the judiciary. Memon said the PTI chairman did not support the Pakistani origin candidate for the London mayor election but supported Goldsmith.