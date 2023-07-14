CTD intensifies action against TTP in Karachi after attack on team

A case was registered on Thursday against unknown terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following an attack on a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in the Manghopir area of Karachi.

Simultaneously, the CTD has escalated its operations against the TTP in Karachi and its surrounding suburbs. The case, pertaining to the attack on the CTD team by a motorcycle planted with a bomb near the Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station, has been registered by the CTD.

The charges have been included under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Explosives Act, attempted murder, and other provisions related to property damage.

Acting on intelligence reports regarding TTP activities in the Sindh-Balochistan border area near Hub, the CTD team was conducting a search operation for terrorists. However, as they reached the Northern Bypass, their mobile van was targeted by an explosive-laden motorcycle.

The CTD team, consisting of 13 members divided into two police mobiles, remained unharmed in the attack as one of the mobiles (SPE 132) was bomb-proof.

The attack was immediately brought to the notice of the authorities, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal squad officials.

Upon arrival, the squad collected the remnants and other pieces of evidence from the destroyed motorcycle used in the blast. However, the motorcycle’s registration number, engine number, and chassis number were unidentifiable.

The collected explosives and other evidence had been preserved for a forensic analysis. Following the attack, the CTD officials had confirmed that operations against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi and its suburbs had been intensified.