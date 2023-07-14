Bid to replace Haleem Adil as opposition leader ahead of caretaker govt formation

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday formally nominated their parliamentary party leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, MPA Rana Ansar, for the post of opposition leader in the House.

If the MQM-P is able to clinch the coveted parliamentary position after winning the support of other opposition political parties in the province, Rana Ansar would become the first-ever female opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

The MQM-P’s announcement in this connection read that MPA Ali Khursheedi would become the new parliamentary party leader of the Muttahida in the PA. Khursheedi is currently the MQM-P’s deputy parliamentary party leader in the House.

Rana Ansar became the MQM-P’s parliamentary party leader in November 2022 after the Muttahida’s MPA Kanwar Naveed Jamil, who had been holding that position, fell seriously ill.

Rana Ansar is the widow of senior journalist Ansar Ali Naqvi, who had died in the Pakistan Internation Airlines plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony in May 2020. The MQM-P has been hoping to clinch the coveted post as the current opposition leader, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, and the party’s other MPAs have been absent from the PA sessions following the May 9 violence

In his latest video message, Sheikh said that despite his absence from the House, he would always be available for consultation with the chief minister to finalise the caretaker CM’s name before the tenure of the current provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party ends next month.

The opposition leader said that whatever means the CM picks to fulfil the constitutional obligation of holding consultation to choose the caretaker set-up, he is available to be a part of it: whether in the form of meeting the CM in person or sending a written response to the chief executive.

Assembly session

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh was informed on Thursday that no police van has been bought by the excise department in the past decade despite its key role in preventing drug and alcohol trafficking in the province.

Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla disclosed this while responding to the written and verbal queries of lawmakers during the question hour of the PA session. Chawla told the House that a proposal has been sent to the cabinet to purchase vans to improve the performance of the excise police in the province.

He, however, said the provincial government has bought a few motorbikes to facilitate patrolling by personnel of the excise department. He added that more motor vehicles would be purchased for the excise department’s staff after getting the cabinet’s approval.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Rana Ansar asked if the government plans to recruit female excise inspectors for District Central of Karachi. Chawla told the House that female staff for the excise department has been recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

He said his department will recruit female applicants according to the job quota reserved for women. He assured the PA that the excise department also recruits female candidates on merit, apart from fulfilling the job quota for women.

Replying to another query, the minister told the House that a summary has been sent to the chief minister to give a special reward to any of the personnel of his department for showing exemplary performance in the discharge of their official duties.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan expressed concern over the widespread use of narcotics in the city to the extent that even schools and colleges have not been spared.

Chawla informed the legislature that a committee headed by the chief secretary has been looking into this issue. He said that the relevant provincial authorities immediately take action whenever any information is received about any illegal activity related to drugs.

He told the House that a factory involved in the illegal distillation of liquor was found at a house in the Defence area the other day.

Meanwhile, the PA unanimously passed the Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Mainpuri (Amendment) Bill, and the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Bill 2023.