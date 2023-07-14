The recent IMF agreement for $3 billion is the 23rd such package, the first being in 1958, and there seems to be no realization that without major structural reforms this country will never escape the economic quagmire it faces. I am now in my 70s and have repeatedly heard after a bailout that ‘this one will be the last’.
However, subsequently populist measures are adopted and the problem continues. Unlike us, India had the political will to carry out major structural reforms instead of bowing to populist demands. This one of the main reasons our trajectories have been so different.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
I would like to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the lack of running water in Sector 8, North Karachi...
When we think of health, it is mostly in the context of physical health. However, our mental well-being is just as...
The people of Karachi have been dealing with electricity supply issues for decades. K-Electric has a monopoly on...
Women are a crucial part of any society and denying them their rights and equal opportunities is one of the main...
Women’s safety has become a major issue in Pakistan. There has been a marked rise in incidents of harassment, sexual...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to Japan will go a long way in opening new avenues for better...