The recent IMF agreement for $3 billion is the 23rd such package, the first being in 1958, and there seems to be no realization that without major structural reforms this country will never escape the economic quagmire it faces. I am now in my 70s and have repeatedly heard after a bailout that ‘this one will be the last’.

However, subsequently populist measures are adopted and the problem continues. Unlike us, India had the political will to carry out major structural reforms instead of bowing to populist demands. This one of the main reasons our trajectories have been so different.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore