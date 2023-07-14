Destigmatize

When we think of health, it is mostly in the context of physical health. However, our mental well-being is just as important. One might be physically fit and healthy, but if there are problems with their mental health they may not be able to lead a satisfactory life. And yet, there is still a pervasive and unhelpful stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society.

Ignoring the problem and bottling up mental health issues only makes them worse and may even lead to self-harm. Hence, for those experiencing such problems, it is important to seek help. The family and friends of those struggling with their mental health patients should have an understanding and supportive attitude as this aids recovery. Furthermore, our society as a whole should become more accepting and compassionate towards those dealing with mental health issues.

Arisha Irshad Ali

Karachi