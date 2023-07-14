Essential element

Women are a crucial part of any society and denying them their rights and equal opportunities is one of the main causes of underdevelopment. In addition, lack of education and access to health among women leads to widespread health problems. The exclusion of women from education, health and the economy can be due to religious, political and social factors.

Addressing these factors and ensuring women are equally represented in all areas will be essential to our progress as a country. We can start by allocating more for programmes that seek to support women in education, health and employment in our budget.

Muhammad Shahzad

Dera Ismail Khan