Essential element

Women are a crucial part of any society and denying them their rights and equal opportunities is one of the main causes of underdevelopment. In addition, lack of education and access to health among women leads to widespread health problems. The exclusion of women from education, health and the economy can be due to religious, political and social factors.
Addressing these factors and ensuring women are equally represented in all areas will be essential to our progress as a country. We can start by allocating more for programmes that seek to support women in education, health and employment in our budget.
Muhammad Shahzad
Dera Ismail Khan
I would like to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the lack of running water in Sector 8, North Karachi...
The recent IMF agreement for $3 billion is the 23rd such package, the first being in 1958, and there seems to be no...
When we think of health, it is mostly in the context of physical health. However, our mental well-being is just as...
The people of Karachi have been dealing with electricity supply issues for decades. K-Electric has a monopoly on...
Women’s safety has become a major issue in Pakistan. There has been a marked rise in incidents of harassment, sexual...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to Japan will go a long way in opening new avenues for better...