Women’s safety has become a major issue in Pakistan. There has been a marked rise in incidents of harassment, sexual assault and violence against women throughout the country. Though our laws guarantee equal rights for women, the ground realities in the country are quite different.
Recently, a man was caught on CCTV attempting to sexually assault a woman while she was walking down a street in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi. The government has to ensure that those who attempt to harass and assault women are brought to book and has to ensure that women are and feel safe in public, even if they are travelling alone.
Wania Wajid
Karachi
