As more and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of renewable energy, many countries are investing in solar energy as a way to combat climate change and promote sustainable development. Unlike fossil fuels, they do not emit harmful pollutants that compromise public health and contribute to air pollution. Furthermore, solar panels are quite reliable and require very little maintenance. In addition, as more companies invest in solar and hire workers to install and maintain them, a shift towards solar can boost the economy.

However, there are also some disadvantages that we should be aware of. If your home is located in a region with low levels of sunlight, solar panels may not be a good option. Furthermore, they can be expensive to install. Although the cost has decreased significantly in recent years, depending on the size of your home and your energy needs, the upfront cost of solar panels may be prohibitive. Adverse weather conditions such as hail, snow or extreme heat can compromise how well solar panels function and, if they are damaged, they can be very costly to replace. That being said, I still believe that solar panels are a good choice for those looking to make a positive impact on their wallet and the environment.

Minahil Saif

Rawalpindi