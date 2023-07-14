Elitist path

The IMF is a neoliberal institution. Neoliberalism generally supports policies that encourage privatization, deregulation and reducing public spending on social welfare. This is the path we might be led down as we begin to re-enter the IMF programme. It is a path that will primarily benefit the elite, who have the most to gain from policies like privatization. We need to move away from this vicious cycle of IMF debts and establish a system more in line with the needs and expectations of the majority.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore