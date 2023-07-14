Online sharks

How can a Rs13,000 loan swell to Rs700,000 (an over 5,200 per cent increase) within a few weeks? This is what happened to Muhammad Masood in Rawalpindi who relied on a microfinance app to pay rent and his children’s school fees. Unemployed and without any visible means to pay back the loan, the man decided to end his life. But this story is not a tale just of a depressed man neck-deep in financial compulsions. This is a story also about the mushroom growth of loan sharks who masquerade as an important tool for financial inclusivity. The microfinance industry is more popular among the poor and middle classes mostly because the loans extended by these institutions usually do not ask for collateral. Those who do not have property, gold, or other acceptable assets to put as collateral for bank loans make a calculated shift to these institutions. But they eventually find themselves trapped in a never-ending loan cycle where the interest amounts keep piling up to the extent that the principal amount becomes a minute fraction of what they owe.

For Masood, his tragedy started when he applied for a Rs13,000 loan through an app; this loan swelled to Rs100,000 (669 per cent increase). According to his widow, the loan increased from Rs13,000 to Rs50,000 within a week. To pay back the loan, he applied for more financing from another app and got himself trapped in exploitative loan plans. Representatives from the company started harassing Masood and threatened to leak his personal details on social media. This became the final blow and ended in Masood opting to end his life. This incident should be a wakeup call for all authorities including the FIA and the SBP. The fact that unauthorized people have access to people’s sensitive data should be enough for the FIA to take strict action against them. The SBP should also supervise loan agreements drafted by these loan sharks.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23, the number of borrowers of the microfinance industry increased by 12 per cent in 2022. The industry itself witnessed a growth of 25 per cent. Such promising figures will be of no value if the beneficiaries of these initiatives do not get the relief they desperately need. In the private sector (regardless of how many bad debt provisions are made) loan forgiveness is not a norm. The government also seems clueless when it comes to providing financial assistance to people without a strong financial background. There have been talks that the government is interested in revamping the financial model and adopting Islamic finance. What authorities can do is to apply its charity model where the government can ensure that penalties received from companies and institutions penalized for any violations are distributed to desperate white-collar workers so that they can receive some assistance and avoid landing in traps skilfully set by people who exploit others miseries. But before all of this is done, will there be action against the lenders and those who threatened Masood?