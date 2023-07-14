First instalment of $1.2bn received from IMF: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on July 13, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has deposited $1.2 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) account, boosting the cash-strapped nation’s hope for economic stability as the country teetered on the brink of default for several months.



The IMF executive board late Wednesday night approved a $3 billion Stand-By Agreement (SBA) under a nine-month programme, which was reached after eight months of tough negotiations over fiscal discipline. Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the lender last month, securing a short-term pact, which got more than expected funding for the crises-hit country of 230 million.

Talking to the media, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said the balance amount of $1.8 billion would be received after two reviews that would be held in November 2023 and February 2024. He said the IMF funds would help improve foreign exchange reserves, adding that in total around $4.2 billion were added to the country’s reserves during the week.

These include $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $1.2 billion from IMF. “Our foreign exchange reserves will close at around $13-$14 billion on July 14 [...] and the SBP will release the exact numbers later on,” the finance minister said, as he thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts in securing the programme. The prime minister played a key role in convincing the IMF to agree to the new programme as he repeatedly interacted with the lender’s chief in Paris and on phone calls.

In a statement, the IMF said its executive board gave the green light to the nine-month standby arrangement in order “to support the authorities’ economic stabilisation programme.” “Pakistan is on the road to development [...] we all must make efforts to make gains through this,” Dar added. The minister said the agreement was limited to 9 months to enable the newly elected government to take decisions for the future. He said Pakistan was going forward in a positive direction and highlighted that there was a need to consolidate the gains and take the economy to a growth trajectory.

Separately, the IMF has projected rising external debt by $12.975 billion, going up to $136.549 billion in the ongoing fiscal year against $123.574 billion in the last financial year 2022-23.

According to the work done by the IMF and Ministry of Finance under the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) programme, the external debt vulnerabilities were bound to increase in years to come, whereby the IMF projections showed that the external debt might go up to $152.136 billion till the end of fiscal year 2027-28.

Pakistan has secured a $3 billion SBA programme from the IMF and now it was projected that net addition in the external debt would be hovering around $13 billion.

Pakistan’s external debt vulnerabilities are multiplying and independent economists are suggesting the government kick-start re-profiling of external loans from bilateral creditors in order to clean the balance sheet for three to five-year period. “The next IMF programme beyond March 2024 will become essential keeping in view the external debt situation and the Fund staff might place a condition for the medium-term three-year programme for securing re-profiling of external debt from bilateral creditors,” top official sources said while talking to The News here on Thursday.

The IMF also projected that the external debt would go up to $142.137 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, $146.770 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, $150.138 billion in 2026-27 and $152.138 billion in the fiscal year 2027-28.

It’s quite interesting that the IMF only projected a sharp rise in the external debt situation in the current fiscal year, and then it lowered the overall increase in the size of the external debt in years to come. Many economists in Pakistan believed that such projections were made by the IMF with the intention to build a narrative in favour of securing the Fund-sponsored programme.

However, the external debt situation poses a serious threat to the country like Pakistan keeping in view the rising trajectory of external loans. It will raise questions on the overall debt sustainability because Pakistan cannot print dollars for making repayments in foreign exchange. The domestic debt also pushed up at supersonic speed and poses serious challenges, but there will be no risk for repayments in rupee term being a sovereign state as the central bank could print the rupee to repay any of its obligations even at the cost of increasing inflationary pressures. But in the case of dollars or any other foreign currency, this luxury cannot be enjoyed so there is a need to remain extra cautious in securing foreign loans.

The IMF also projected that Pakistan’s average inflation might go up to 25.9 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year, clearly indicating that the Fund incorporated rising prices of power and gas in its calculation under the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) programme.

There is another interesting projection made by the IMF as the Fund placed the GDP growth rate at negative 0.5pc for the last fiscal year while the government had shown a slight positive growth rate of 0.29pc. For the ongoing fiscal year, the IMF has projected the GDP growth rate at 2.5pc against official projections of 3.5pc made by the government for the current fiscal year.

The government has projected inflation on average at 21pc for the current fiscal year, but the IMF showed that it might go up to 25.9pc on average for the current fiscal year. Sources said the IMF made its higher projection of inflation with the incorporation of increased rates of electricity and gas prices.

The unemployment rate is projected at 8.5pc for the last fiscal year, while it might hover around 8pc for FY24. The IMF also projected that Pakistan’s gross foreign reserves would be standing at $8.9 billion in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, following the executive board approval, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, made the following statement: “Pakistan’s economy was hit hard by significant shocks last year, notably the spillovers from the severe impacts of floods, the large volatility in commodity prices, and the tightening of external and domestic financing conditions.

“These factors, together with uneven policy implementation under the EFF combined to halt the post-pandemic recovery, sharply increased inflation, and significantly depleted internal and external buffers. “The authorities’ new Stand-By Arrangement, implemented faithfully, offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address these imbalances through consistent policy implementation.“The authorities’ FY24 budget, which targets a modest primary surplus, is a welcome step toward fiscal stabilisation. The anticipated improvement in tax revenues is critical to strengthen public finances and eventually create the fiscal space needed to bolster social and development spending.

“Maintaining discipline over non-critical primary expenditure will be essential to support budget execution within the envisaged envelope. In parallel, the authorities urgently need to strengthen energy sector viability by aligning tariffs with costs, reforming the sector’s cost base, and better targeting power subsidies. “Looking beyond this fiscal year, enhanced efforts to expand the tax base and improve public financial management, including in the delivery of quality infrastructure, are needed and increase progressivity and efficiency.

The IMF MD said: “The recent increase in the policy rate by the SBP is appropriate given the very high inflationary pressures, which disproportionately impact the most vulnerable. A continued tight, proactive, and data-driven monetary policy is warranted going forward. “A market-determined exchange rate is also critical to absorbing external shocks, reducing external imbalances, and restoring growth, competitiveness, and buffers. Close oversight of the banking system and decisive action to address undercapitalised financial institutions would support financial stability.”

She said: “Accelerating structural reforms to build climate resilience, enhance safety nets, strengthen governance, including of state-owned enterprises, and improve the business environment by creating a level playing field for investment and trade are necessary for job creation and raising inclusive growth.”

