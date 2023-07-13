Sindh archives department launches book on Indus civilisation

karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the book `Story of Indus Civilization’ published by the Sindh archives department was a literary continuation that encapsulated the culture and heritage of the province.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the book at the Archives Auditorium.

He remarked that the book was aimed at preserving and promoting Sindh’s diverse culture, heritage, history and traditions that made it the bastion of a pluralistic society.

He said the publication of the book was an attempt to fill the scholarly void regarding a region that was the cradle of civilisation.

The CM said the archives department had a treasure trove of literature. “I visited the Archives Complex some 20 years back and spent half of the day reading old and rare books,” he added.

He remarked that he would like to visit the Archives Complex again to spend an entire day there.

Special Assistant to the CM on Archives Tariq Hassan also spoke on the book and thanked the CM for his participation at the launch ceremony. The CM also visited various sections and galleries of the complex.