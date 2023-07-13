SEED Ventures inaugurates sustainability platform ‘What’s the Alternative’

KARACHI: SEED Ventures inaugurated their sustainability platform ‘What’s the Alternative’ today. EcoSummit – the inaugural event for ‘What’s the Alternative,’ was delivered in collaboration with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

The summit aimed to engage industry leaders and understand the innovative and alternative practices organizations employ towards environmental sustainability.

The event commenced with an inaugural speech delivered by Amir Paracha, President OICCI and Chairman and CEO of Unilever Pakistan Ltd. “In Pakistan, a significant 60 percent of the population indicates a willingness to pay a premium for sustainably produced products, while 51 percent recognize the reality of climate change and express concern over its palpable repercussions. These sentiments underscore a wealth of indigenous examples of organizations leveraging innovative practices to embrace sustainability. To elevate these efforts, it’s crucial we amplify the discourse around such alternatives. This will not only shine a light on the impressive work underway but also position Pakistan prominently on the global sustainability map. The key to progress lies in a fundamental shift in mindset and behavior. Armed with this perspective, I am confident we will uncover viable and sustainable alternatives.” said Paracha in his compelling address. Subsequently, the Chief Guest, Khalid Mahmood, MD, and CEO of Getz Pharma, engaged in a captivating fireside chat moderated by Zarrar Khuhro.