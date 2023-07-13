Woman who ‘aided’ abduction, rape of minor girl denied bail

karachi: A sessions court has dismissed an application of a woman seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

Zaiba and her husband Ghulam Rasool have been charged with drugging and kidnapping a minor girl from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), which falls within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station, then taking her to their house in Dhabeji where the husband raped the child in September 2020.

According to the prosecution, the 10-year-old girl, who sold bottled water and face masks at the JPMC, had gone missing on September 6, 2020.

Her parents searched for her wherever they could, then reported her disappearance to the police the following day, said the prosecution, adding that the minor later returned home, and upon inquiry, she shared her harrowing ordeal.

In her statement to the police, the girl recounted that Zaiba had offered her juice, which caused her to become partially unconscious. The woman, accompanied by her husband, took her to their residence where she was subjected to sexual abuse by the man, she said.

The next day, the girl continued, she was forced to perform house chores and was assaulted a second time by the man in the presence of his wife. He then left her on a bus that took her to Saddar, from where she walked home, the minor recalled. Based on the information provided by the child, police raided the house of the accused, and rescued another girl who was said to have been lured to the place from the JPMC.

Additional Sessions Judge (South) Ashraf Hussain Khowaja announced his verdict on the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

“On the perusal of the record, it appears that in their statements recorded under Section 164 [of the] CrPC [Criminal Procedure Code] as well as in their evidence recorded before this court, both victim girls fully implicated the present applicant/accused with specific role that she administered intoxicated juice, took them to her house and also participated in the act of commission of rape by her husband/co-accused.”

The judge said that the offence was heinous, not bailable and covered by the prohibitory clause of the CrPC. Moreover, he added, the accused was also identified in the CCTV camera footage of the hospital. “The applicant is not entitled for the concession of bail; hence, the instant bail application is hereby dismissed.”

The Legal Aid Society’s lawyer Bahzad Akbar Gabol, who represented the complainant, had contended that both victims had fully implicated the accused woman in their statements. The offence was of a heinous nature, so she did not deserve to be released on bail, he said, requesting that the judge dismiss her bail plea.

On the other hand, the defence counsel argued that the name of his client was not mentioned in the FIR, which was lodged after a delay of a day. He said that no private witness had been associated by the investigating officer, due to which the case needed further inquiry.

The FIR had been lodged at the Saddar police station under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen), 337-J (causing hurt by mean of a poison) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.