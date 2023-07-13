KE slams damage to property by protesters

karachi: K-Electric strongly condemned damage caused to its property during a protest at its head office in Gizri on Wednesday.

The condemnation came after scores of protesters from different areas of the city gathered outside the KE head office and protested against power outages in their localities.

The KE spokesperson thanked the law-enforcement agencies for playing their role in supporting the company to peacefully disperse the protesters.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the protesters belong to areas where theft and non-payment ratios are over 80 percent in some cases. These include Hazara Colony, Mominabad, Dorakh Lane, Saifi Lane and Bakra Chowk.

“Reducing loadshed or providing uninterrupted power is unfortunately not possible. The details of these areas have been shared repeatedly with elected representatives as well as union council representatives who can guide the people and ensure that their bills are paid on time.

“Unfortunately, no concrete action is taken to resolve this matter. The company organizes frequent recovery camps in these locations and area representatives are regularly contacted with the request. As of now, 38% of Lyari is exempt from loadshed which testifies to the fact that when bills are paid on time and theft is eliminated, uninterrupted power supply is realized.”