Special Branch to lead crackdown on criminals selling narcotics at educational institutions

karachi: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the Special Branch Sindh to lead a crackdown in coordination with the range police on elements involved in sale of narcotics at educational institutes and eateries.

During a security meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), the IGP also ordered revamping the Special Branch by providing it modern technology and other necessities.

Officials said the police chief took notice on reports received by his office that stated that criminal groups selling narcotics were active in educational institutes spoiling our younger generation.

He ordered the additional IG Special Branch, Karachi additional IG, DIGs of the Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges, and DIGs of the East, West and South ranges of Karachi to increase surveillance at educational institutes and other places.

The orders issued from the IGP office reads: “It has been learned through a reliable source that both organic and synthetic drugs and narcotics are being supplied to teenagers, children and students at schools, restaurants, cafes and to other customers with impunity. Thus, spoiling our future generation and image of Sindh police.

“In this context, IGP Sindh has directed to convey that Addl IG Special Branch, Sindh to increase surveillance on schools and restaurants where it has been learnt that both organic and synthetic drugs and narcotics are being supplied to children, students and customers with impunity.”

The IGP also directed the Special Branch DIG to coordinate with the range and zonal DIGs, and set up a coordination mechanism to eliminate such criminal elements.

Officials said that on Wednesday, IGP Memon also conducted a meeting on restructuring and corrective measures for the Special Branch. It was decided that K-9 units would also be set up in Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The meeting chaired by the IGP reviewed the restructuring and reform measures of the Special Branch.

Special Branch Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind and Special Branch DIG Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh briefed the meeting on the agenda that included procurement of X-ray machine bomb locators, mine detectors, explosive detectors, voice recorders, snake cameras and other equipment in the financial year 2022-2023.

They also presented details of the approval and release of Rs146 million for a plant and machinery for the Special Branch and Rs846 million for the purchase of transport vehicles, including 548 motorcycles, 37 Toyota mobiles, 13 Hi-S, six Revo, seven HiLux, and one Shahzore truck.

The meeting was also briefed on the need of Rs256.577 million for new vehicles required by the Special Branch.

The meeting was informed that a total amount of Rs138.74 million was required in the budget for the offices of the Special Branch additional IG and DIG as well as other SSPs.

It was said that steps were being taken to form K-9 units in Hyderabad and Sukkur on the lines of the K-9 units in Karachi. The meeting was told that the intelligence reporting system was also being strengthened so that the ongoing crackdown on various types of criminals could be made successful through intelligence-based measures.