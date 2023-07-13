FIA plea for physical remand of Elahi rejected

LAHORE: A district and sessions court on Wednesday rejected a plea of the Federal Investigation Agency for getting physical remand of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi. The FIA had challenged a magisterial court order which had refused to grant physical remand of Elahi and sent him to jail on judicial remand. The FIA in its plea contended that the judicial magistrate gave the verdict contrary to facts. Therefore, the physical remand should be ordered for conducting investigations into suspicious money transactions.
