Greece boat tragedy: FIA arrests eight human traffickers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested eight human traffickers involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

According to the data released by the FIA Headquarters, the Human Trafficking Gujarat, Multan and Gujranwala Circles arrested eight traffickers.

The agency launched an operation in Gujarat, Kharian and Mandi Bahauddin and arrested four human traffickers. The accused had gone into hiding after the boat tragedy and were arrested using the modern technology.

The Gujarat Circle has registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

The Multan Circle has arrested three suspects — Javed Iqbal, Shafqat Shehzad and Mohammad Asif — from Khaniwal and Muzaffargarh.