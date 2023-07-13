PHC seals four hospitals

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday sealed four hospitals, four operation theatres (OTs) and three laboratories besides suspending indoor services of two more hospitals for indulging in medical negligence, non-implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and violation of the licensing regulations.

In a special inspection of the Shahid General Hospital, Kabirwala, the PHC team sealed its operation theatre, treatment area, and rooms of a doctor and lady health visitor, besides suspending its indoor, blood transfusion and surgical services. At the time of the visit, no doctor was present, and records regarding the availability of consultants, MOs and nurses were not available whereas only a dispenser was found running the hospital. Taking action on a complaint of a surgical gauze piece left in the abdomen after appendicectomy at Rehman Hospital, Dunyapur, Lodhran, its two OTs, a laboratory and indoor were sealed besides suspending its gynaecological and blood transfusion services. In Bahawalnagar, National Hospital was sealed after a botched-up surgery resulted in amputation of a girl’s arm. Also, four healthcare establishments (HCEs) of Multan–being run by an NGO Youth Community Development Organisation (YCDO) – were sealed for not complying with the licensing regulations despite repeated warnings in this regard.