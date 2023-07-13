GB CM’s election today

GILGIT: Four candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the election of the new Leader of the House in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly, according to a report on Wednesday.
Raja Azam Khan of Like-Minded Group, Ayub Waziri of Islami Tehreek Pakistan and Haji Gulbar Khan of Forward Block are among the candidates for the GB chief minister’s slot. A session of the GB Assembly has also been called at 12pm today (Thursday) for the election of the new Leader of the House. The deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the new Leader of the House in the GB Assembly is over. No member of the Pakistan Democratic Movement submitted the nomination papers for the new Leader of the House in the GB Assembly.
