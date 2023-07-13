SCCI links economic stability to consistency in policies

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has stressed the need for consistency in policies to bring economic stability in the country.

‘‘The business chambers and businessmen should be consulted before the formulation of policies, which would have long-lasting impacts on the national economy and the country will lead toward sustainable development,’’ said SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi. He was speaking to the participants of the 37th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management Islamabad who visited the Chamber’s House, said a press release. Fuad Ishaq, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Sherbaz Bilour, Zahidullah Shinwari, Imran Khan Mohmand, trader, industrialist and members of the business community were present on the occasion.

The participants asked questions about industrialization in merged districts, grievances of the business community about non-opening of Letter of Credits, establishment of Special Economic Zones in KP, Ease of Doing Business along with trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The chamber’s members said durable policies were essential for industrialization, economic growth and development. They stressed the need for building of concrete coordination and having a liaison between government institutions, chambers and the trading community. Earlier, the SCCI acting president highlighted initiatives taken by the chamber for welfare and resolution of trader community issues. He hoped bureaucracy would cooperate with the business community for economic stability and progress in the country.