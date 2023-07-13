PM assures pharma industry of resolving genuine issues

ISLAMABAD: Assuring that local pharmaceutical industry’s genuine issues would be resolved within two weeks before the end of present government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the industry to take care of the poor of the society who are unable to buy medicines due to growing inflation in the country.

“There is no doubt that cost of production of medicines has gone up and pharmaceutical industry’s profits have shrunk but the government of the day also has to protect the poor. We have gathered here to support you and resolve your genuine issues as well as to protect the poor and helpless of the country. I would urge you to take care of the poor of the society,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing the Pharma Support Summit and Awards (PESA-2023).

Heads of leading pharmaceutical companies, leadership of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), chief and representatives from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), representatives from the US Pharmacopeia, federal ministers and experts were present on the occasion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the formulation of a balanced strategy that could lower the pricing formula of life-saving drugs and also ensure growth of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

Congratulating the local pharmaceutical industry for producing quality medicines and earning valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting the medicines to various countries of the world, he assured that he would ensure that pharmaceutical industry does not suffer due to undue delays in resolution of their genuine issues.

Announcing constitution of a committee to resolve the genuine issues of the pharmaceutical industry, he hoped that before the completion of the constitutional term of incumbent government, the matters pertaining to the pharma industry would be resolved amicably.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this evening would help open more letters of credit (LCs) relating to pharma products.

“This is just the beginning of a long journey and there are challenges and hardships ahead, for which, the government, businessmen and all institutions need to work together,” he said.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan, the prime minister gave the entire credit to Army Chief General Asim Munir, saying this happened purely due to his untiring efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that in 2016, while serving as chief minister of Punjab, he tried to procure top quality medicines for the government hospitals and sent the samples of the medicines for analysis to labs abroad as well as federal lab in the capital but deplored that the results of the federal lab were quite unsatisfactory and different from the foreign labs.

“And then, we decided to hire international consultants and started establishing our own drug testing labs in the province. Next year, we again sent the samples of the drugs abroad and as well as to our own labs and this time, results of the foreign and our own WHO prequalified labs were the same,” he recalled.

PPMA Chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari urged the prime minister to give the status of export priority industry to the pharmaceutical industry, saying they exported therapeutic goods worth $700 millions last year, which they plan to increase up to $5 billion in the years to come.

Syed Farooq Bukhari also requested the PM to reactivate Pharma Council like other neighbouring countries of Pakistan, deploring that the pharma industry has been neglected in Pakistan for quite some time.

He also raised the issue of Central Research Fund (CRF), in which several billion rupees of the industry have been accumulated and urged the premier to include the representatives from the pharma industry in the committee which decides utilisation of the said fund.

Earlier in his address, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stressed the need for collective efforts from the government, pharma industry players and regulatory bodies to enhance pharmaceutical exports to over $5 billion by 2030. Syed Naveed Qamar outlined the government’s plans to significantly increase Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports, saying in order to enhance pharmaceutical exports, “We must prioritise local manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to reduce our dependence on imports besides aligning with international standards. This would not only make us self-reliant but also create opportunities for export-oriented growth.”

Expressing his gratitude to Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of PPMA, and Dr Sh. Kaiser Waheed, Chairman of the Organising Committee, for their exceptional leadership in arranging the prestigious summit, the minister said pharmaceutical market of Pakistan was growing very fast and together, “we could make Pakistan a leading player in the global pharmaceutical market.” The event was also addressed by DRAP CEO Asim Rauf, DRAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala, PharmEvo Managing Director Haroon Qasim, USP Senior Vice President Emily Kaine and others.