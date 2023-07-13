Ruling elite burden on country: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has termed the ruling elite and bureaucracy a huge burden on the country, saying 99pc of the public resources are eaten by 1pc of the elite who spend over 17 billion dollars annually on their perks and privileges.

It is ironic that the ruling elite and bureaucracy of the hugely indebted country live luxurious royal lives in palaces spanning on hundreds of acres, he said while addressing a sit-in of the government employees outside the civil secretariat Wednesday evening. Siraj warned the rulers if the demands of the poor employees are not met and their sit-in was removed forcefully then JI will come after the rulers. He lamented why those politicians who had staged long marches against inflation while in opposition had shut their mouths up tightly after coming to power against the even worse inflation they had caused themselves.

Siraj warned that this system of tyranny will not last any longer, vowing that JI stood by the 11 lakh employees of Punjab. JI Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri, JI Lahore ameer Ziauddin Ansari Advocate and others were also present on the occasion. The participants of the sit-in, which included a large number of women employees from various districts of Punjab, enthusiastically welcomed the Ameer Jamaat and shouted slogans. Later, Sirajul Haq along with Secretary General Ameerul Azim and other leaders went to the residence of the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Chief Jahangir Tareen and expressed condolences on the death of his brother.

Addressing the sit-in, Sirajul Haq said a meager increase in pension by five percent by Punjab government was peanuts, as Balochistan, KP and Sindh increased the salaries of employees by 35pc, asking why Punjab discriminated with its employees despite being the most prosperous province.