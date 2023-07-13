LHC rejects plea of PTI chief’s sister in land fraud case

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Wednesday rejected the petition of Dr Uzma Khan, the elder sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, for dismissal of the corruption case against her, lawyers said.

Honourable Judge Mr Justice Tariq Salim Shaikh ordered to refer the application to the relevant forum for the dismissal of the case registered for buying cheap land in the anti-corruption police station Dera Ghazi Khan against Dr Uzma Khan. The court ordered the petitioner to file an acquittal petition with Special Judge Anti-Corruption Dera Ghazi Khan. The anti-corruption authorities have already submitted the case challan to the court. Earlier, the petitioner Dr Uzma Khan had filed an application in the High Court regarding the dismissal of case number 13/23 registered in the anti-corruption police station, Dera Ghazi. The Anti-Corruption Layyah Circle registered the case against Uzma Khan and her husband for purchasing 5, 261 Kanals of land in the Nawankot area of Layyah for Rs 130 million through fraud and political influence, while the original price of the land was Rs6 billion. Dr Uzma Khan shared the land deal, bought near the Greater Thal Canal project, with her husband. As per FIR, the local people were unaware of the project while Dr Uzma Khan wanted to take undue advantage of the deal.

The Anti-Corruption revealed that 500 Kanals were illegally taken from locals by the district administration, which forced them to vacate it. The concerned Patwari made a fake mutation of 2000 Kanals and the Anti-Corruption, DG Khan, had registered a case against Dr Uzma, Dr Ahad Majeed and Patwari Ghulam Asghar.