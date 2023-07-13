KS relief food project to benefit 735,000 people

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said Wednesday said a charity initiative, launched by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, will benefit 735,000 individuals throughout Pakistan with the provision of food items.

He said King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has initiated a project aimed at ensuring food security for the year 2023-24. He said, “In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), KSrelief will distribute a total of 105,000 food packages weighing 10,013 tonnes in four phases among the flood-affected and deserving people living in 40 districts, including 13 districts of Sindh, 10 districts of Balochistan, 12 districts of KP, three districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and two districts of Punjab.”

The Saudi envoy said this initiative would benefit a grand total of 735,000 individuals throughout the country, adding that Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman always keep the well-being of the people of Pakistan close to their hearts. “Such charity projects are testimony of their affection for the people of Pakistan.”

He said the KSrelief has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 92 countries over four continents. “With international, regional, and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our programmes and initiatives, we have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide.” “Each package weighed 95 kgs, which contained 80kgs of flour, five litres of cooking oil, 5kgs of sugar, 5kgs of gram pulse,” he said, adding that this project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families.