Toshakhana case: Court orders Imran to appear today

A photograph of the Toshakhana gifts received by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A local court Wednesday expressed strong anger over former prime minister Imran Khan’s frequent absences in the Toshakhana case hearings, noting that the accused had only appeared before the court once during the seven months.

“Where is the accused?” Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, asked during the hearing in the Toshakhana case.

Last week, the same court ruled that the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chairman was maintainable.

The court ordered Imran Khan to appear in person on Thursday (today) and adjourned the hearing.

As the hearing commenced, Imran’s counsel Niazullah Niazi informed the court that his client had already challenged the sessions court’s July 8 verdict in the Islamabad High Court, and the hearing for the plea was scheduled for today (Wednesday). The counsel stated that he intended to file a plea for his client’s exemption from appearance in court and requested a two-day adjournment of the hearing.

The judge said: “As a criminal case lawyer, have you ever seen a situation where a case has been ongoing for over seven months and the accused has only appeared in the court once?”

The court instructed Imran’s legal team to provide a copy of the IHC verdict.