Refugees happy as 1,400 Afghan kids enrolled at non-formal schools

PESHAWAR: Around 1,400 non-school going Afghan children engaged in child labour have been enrolled in Non Formal Education (NFE) schools for equipping them with education.

The initiative was taken by Helvetas Pakistan, a Swiss development organization, through its humanitarian response to address the immediate life needs of vulnerable Afghan communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initially, we have put our focus on three districts of KP, including Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan, said Irshad Ahmad, an official of Helvatas Pakistan, while talking to APP.

He said among these 1,400 Afghan children, some 25 were disabled. They included 13 girls and 12 boys.

Giving the break-up of the total figure, he said 728 were girls and 672 boys who were not going to schools before, but were now receiving education.

The Afghan children are obtaining non formal education at 22 centers, 12 for girls and 10 for boys at the refugee camps including those at Khazana, Kababyan, Nauguman, Mera Kachori, Hajizai, Utmanzai, Munda and Jalala.

Helvatas teams with the assistance of Afghan Commissionarate held counselling sessions with 1,833 families to convince parents of allowing children to receive education, Irshad added.

Apart from enrolment of out-of-school children, Helvetas Pakistan also provided 3,500 students already enrolled in formal schools with learning aids, uniforms and other need-based material.

The students in formal schools were helped with continuing formal education through preparation for entry test, facilitation in admission.

“All these 1,400 Afghan children will be enrolled in formal schools after completion of their courses,” said Fazal Ullah, Coordinator for Helvatas Khazana Refugee Camp.

Fazal Ullah said Hevatas would pay for admission fees, books, school bags and uniforms to all these enrolled children.

According to a report prepared by Afghan Commissionerate, there are around 56 percent of girls and 44 percent boys in Afghan refugee camps who are neither receiving education nor any skill training.

Furthermore, majority of students at the Afghan camps cannot receive higher education after completing primary level at the camps.

Haji Gul, an elder at Khazana Refugee Camp, appreciated the steps taken by Helvetas Pakistan for equipping Afghan children with education, which would enable them to stand and contribute to the development of both the host country and motherland ultimately.

“A large number of children at the refugee camps have been deprived of educational facilities and such initiatives will help them in receiving basic education”, hoped Haji Gul.