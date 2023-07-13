Water discharged from dam sweeps away 2 women

MANSEHRA: The flooding water discharged by the Wapda from the Dubair Khawar Hydropower Project swept away two women in Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

The women were identified as the wife of Mian Akhtar Ali and the daughter of Abdul Wahid.

They were crossing the Dubair stream’s dried bed when it was suddenly flooded by the high water discharged by the Wapda from Dubair Khawar Hydropower Project which swept both of them away.

“Torrents have swept away a woman, and a 12-year-old girl and a search for their bodies is underway at different points in Dubair stream and Indus River,” Sajid Ali, the Rescue 1122 district head in Lower Kohistan, said.

He said that flooding water had pushed away both bodies from the Dubair stream to the Indus River and it was why the different rescue teams were actively taking part in the operation at various expected points to fish out the bodies.

Four men, all of them drivers by profession, were swallowed by the same Dubair stream during last year’s flash floods when the dam’s spillways were opened by the Wapda and it had swept away whatever came in its watercourse.

It had also destroyed the entire road and other infrastructure at Dubair upper, lower and central.

“We have been on the streets since last year’s flash floods, demanding such a mechanism which could ensure the early warning system for the safety of locals before Wapda opens spillways, but to no avail,” Abdul Hakeem, a local lamented.

He said water through the Dubair stream, which had been flowing higher than that of routine level, proved to be heart-wrenching and fatal during the last year when Wapda discharged water from the dam. Abdul Hakeem said the road, which links Karakoram Highway with dozens of villages in Dubair upper, lower and central, was washed away but couldn’t be reconstructed even after a year due to that tragedy.

“Our lives have become miserable as we move through infrequent mountainous routes to take our patients to health facilities,” he said.