Pakistani Malaysian demands land reclamation from grabbers

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani Malaysian has asked the government to recover his ancestral property from land grabbers in Tangi area of Charsadda district.

Speaking at a press conference, Tahir Khan, a resident of Tangi, has been residing in Malaysia since 1988, claimed that his family’s ancestral land had been transferred to Tahir Khan’s wife as “Haq Mahar” in 1993.

However, he said that the revenue record of the land was tampered during their absence and their share was reduced and a major portion disappeared from the record.

He claimed that after spending a huge sum of money, he was able to recover his stolen property.

“We received information in January that our land is being sold to a Qabza Group from Umarzai. We immediately decided to fly to Pakistan and arrived on February 3, 2023,” he added.