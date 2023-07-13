Man arrested on extortion charge

CHARSADDA: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man accused of sending threatening letters to traders demanding them to pay extortion money.

Speaking at a press conference here, DSP Adnan Azam said the police had received a complaint from a trader that he was getting threatening phone calls from some unidentified persons demanding extortion money from him.

The police official said the trader later started receiving threatening letters from the accused.

He said the trader informed the police that those sending the letters had threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to meet their demands.

Working out the case, he said that the police traced the phone calls and arrested the accused identified as Ibrahim.

The DSP said the police recovered the cellphones and other devices from the possession of the accused.

In another action, the police arrested three persons Ayaz, Aziz and Uzair charged with committing robberies. The cops recovered snatched cellphones, motorcycles and Rs100,000 cash from them.

The police registered cases against the accused under the relevant sections of the law.