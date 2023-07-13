BBC’s Huw Edwards at centre of explicit images

LONDON: Veteran news anchor Huw Edwards was on Wednesday revealed by his wife as the BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images but police said no criminal offence had been committed.

Vicky Flind said in a statement that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

At the same time, Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying that there was “no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”. The furore has been frontpage news and the lead story on radio and television news bulletins for six successive days, with frenzied speculation on social media about the star´s identity until the confirmation.

Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, and was the man entrusted with telling the world that Queen Elizabeth II had died. The BBC has been under the spotlight since allegations emerged last week in The Sun newspaper from the parents of a young adult, who said that the presenter had paid for explicit images of their child.