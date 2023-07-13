Abbas pledges to rebuild Jenin camp after deadly Israeli raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed to rebuild the Jenin refugee camp during a rare and brief visit Wednesday, a week after a deadly Israeli raid destroyed much of the camp in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas, 87, hailed the Jenin camp as an “icon of struggle” during his first trip to the area in more than a decade, a period during which armed groups have gained popular support at the expense of his Palestinian Authority.

Crowds last week heckled several visiting top officials of Abbas´s Fatah party, including deputy chairman Mahmoud Aloul.

On Wednesday, Abbas expressed determination to back Jenin´s reconstruction and security, describing the camp as an “icon of steadfastness and struggle”, in a short address to cheering supporters. “We have come to say that we are one authority, one state, one law,” Abbas said, warning against anyone who “tampers with the unity and security of our people”.

Speaking in front of a restaurant that was destroyed in last week´s Israeli raid, Abbas vowed to oversee the reconstruction of the camp and the wider city to restore it “to what it was, or even better”.

Concluding his visit, Abbas laid a wreath on the graves of Palestinians who lost their lives in recent Israeli raids. Abbas used his speech to issue a veiled threat at armed groups “undermining” Palestinian security.