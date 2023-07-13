Hollywood on edge for actor strike deadline as talks over pay sour

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actors on Wednesday anxiously awaited their union’s decision on whether to strike, right at the peak of the summer blockbuster season, as last-ditch talks with studios appeared to sour.

With just hours remaining until the deadline, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) -- which has already agreed to one extension of talks with the likes of Netflix and Disney -- lashed out a the studios´ tactics.

“We are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement,” the union said in a statement late Tuesday. “Time is running out.”

The two sides are locked in talks over pay and other conditions, including the future use of artificial intelligence in television and film production.

If midnight Wednesday (0700 GMT Thursday) passes without a deal, or another prolongation, actors will hit the picket line, joining writers who have already been marching outside studios for more than two months. A “double strike,” not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

It would also prevent A-listers from promoting some of the year´s biggest releases such as Christopher Nolan´s “Oppenheimer” -- due to have its US premiere in New York on Monday -- just as the industry attempts to rebound from the lean pandemic years.

Such is the concern in Hollywood that powerful agency chiefs -- who act as gatekeepers to Tinseltown´s starriest “talent” -- have reached out to SAG leaders, offering to help smooth negotiations.

Hollywood studios have called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock. SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday it had agreed to the studios´ “last-minute request” for mediation, while voicing skepticism about good-faith efforts on the other side.