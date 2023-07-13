Over 3 million flee Sudan unrest: UN

GENEVA: More than 3 million people have now fled their homes in Sudan due to the nearly three-month-old conflict between rival armed forces, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Figures from the UN´s International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed that more than 2.4 million people were now displaced within Sudan, while nearly 724,000 have escaped across the country´s borders.
The fighting in Sudan broke out on April 15. The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a power struggle.
“We have surpassed the 3 million figure of people displaced due to the conflict in Sudan,” IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP.
“This is more than a figure, however: these are people who have been uprooted, fleeing for their lives; families that have been separated, and children that won´t be able to go to school.
“We simply cannot turn away from Sudan. An immediate cessation of hostilities is urgently needed.
