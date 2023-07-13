Mahnoor, Huzaifa reach quarters of Borneo Open

KARACHI: Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid and Mahnoor Ali reached the quarterfinals in the 7th Borneo Junior Squash Open in Kuching, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Unseeded Huzaifa defeated 17th seed M Haikal from Malaysia 11-3, 11-2, 11-7 in 13 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals of under-13 category.

Mahnoor beat Malaysia’s Yoga Varunayvie Subramaniam 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 in 20 minutes in the pre-quarters of under-13 category.

Huzaifa is to face top seed Vidhurran Ruthiran from Malaysia and Mahnoor is drawn against Malaysia’s Siti Syaurah Sufian.