Hasheesh reaches Westbury national tennis semifinals

KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar reached the semifinals of men’s singles at the 20th Westbury national tennis championship at Karachi Club here on Wednesday.
Hasheesh beat Saqib Zia 8-1 in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Ismail Aftab thrashed Abubakar Admani 4-1, 4-0 and Nibras Malik defeated Abdul Malik 4-1, 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals of under-14 singles.
In the pre-quarterfinals of under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar beat Ali Bachani 6-0, 6-1, Taimoor Ansari defeated Shamoon Hidayat 6-3, 6-2, Ejaz Abbasi thrashed Laraib Shamsi 6-2, 6-3, and Muneer Derbari smashed Karash Kumar 6-1, 6-2. In the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles, Nameer and Baqir Ali beat Eibad and Ahsan 8-2, Ibrahim and Bilal defeated Farhan and Abdul Samad 8-2, and Zubair and Taha thrashed Kashan and Ahsan 8-1.
